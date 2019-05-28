The public is invited to a benefit, “Cookout For A Cause, SUMMER PICNIC” given for Sharon Wilson, owner of Mimi’s Antique Market in Dewey. Sharon has been in an ongoing bout with cancer. The benefit will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, from 4-8 p.m. June 9. Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips, drinks and desserts. Plus live music by Jason and Jackson Wilson. There will be a live auction, starting at 7 p.m., as well as a silent auction, going throughout the evening. Donations for the auction are still needed, as well as some desserts. For donations call 918-440-7708 or 918-214-9014.

Sharon has been battling cancer since 2007, this is her fourth time to have cancer return. Last June, she was at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for Whipple surgery removing half of her pancreas. This was after ovarian cancer in 2007 and 2009. In April 2019 on her regular follow up at Mayo Clinic, they found cancer again in her pancreas — this time it is inoperable. The travel expenses traveling to and from the Mayo are difficult, so money is being raised to help relieve some of the expense. Sharon has been a business owner in Dewey for 15 years — a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Friends, family and members of the community are invited to come out eat, listen to some great music and help out with this cause.

Special thanks to Tammi Johnson, who will be coordinating this event. For questions regarding any thing needed, you can call Tammi at 918-214-9014. For questions regarding music call Jason at 918-860-0367. Hope to see you there!

Dewey Public School has dismissed school for the summer, but they would like to announce that the Dewey schools and Sodexo Food Services are excited to be offering a free summer meal program that started May 20. Free meals to anyone 18 years of age or younger. No requirement to be a Dewey student. They invite all local summer child/youth and church organizations to participate. There are also low cost meals for adults . Adult breakfast will be $2.25 and lunch will be $4 for adults. All kids eat free! Lunches will be served every Monday through Thursday, until July 25. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Meals will be served in the Dewey Public School cafeteria. You will find the menu and additional information at www.dewey.k12.ok.us. Please spread the word so all children will be feed during the summer break.

The Dewey city crew has done a great job of preparing the Dewey Cemetery, for Memorial Day. Decorating graves for Memorial Day 2019, began on Thursday. All decorations will need to be removed by end-of-day on Saturday.

The Antiques and Collectibles Association, is completing the plans for the 28th annual Dewey Antique Show. The show will be held on Saturday. This is a one day show, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will have vendors from eight different states, with over 100 booths. The show will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds, in Dewey, at 1109 North Delaware. There will be vendors specializing in antique glassware, tools, linens, mid-century items, furniture, primitives, books, paper memorabilia, western collectibles, architectural salvage, toys, kitchen collectibles, jewelry, vintage signs, quilts and much more.

This event is held once a year. It is well known for its large selection of antiques to fit any budget. If you’re looking for something special this is the place to be. You will find some very unique items at this show. Items for shoppers of all ages and prices to fit any budget.

These vendors look to find just the right thing for this special sale. Because most of the vendors are members of the Antiques and Collectibles Association, they are very knowledgeable about what they sell. Admission is $4. The Antiques and Collectibles Association is a group of individuals that enjoy the collecting and selling of antique and collectible items. they meet each month, on the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Each month there is a presentation of some type of antique, which someone has been specializing in collecting, and which they enjoy sharing their knowledge of. This group is a nonprofit organization and is open to anyone that is interested in learning more about antiques and collectibles.

The Antiques and Collectible Association uses the proceeds from this once a year event, to help out the community by offering high school scholarships, helping needy families at Christmas time, through other community groups. The Antique and Collectible Association also helps out local museums and events in our community. If you would like more information about this show or association, contact Gail at 918-333-5200. or Leah 918-440-3375. Or check out their Facebook at www.facebook.com/deweyantiqueshow.