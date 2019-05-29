Following a successful start to the season in Edmond earlier this month, the Ardmore Lady Thunder Black squad decided to go chasing gold in Texas this past weekend at the Primetime Tournament in Longview.

The quest turned out to be solid as the Lady Thunder finished 4-0 in the tournament to win the championship.

On Saturday, the girls defeated the Savage Storm 53-28 and then defeated the DC Queens 2021 Black 56-36.

In the final day of the tournament, the Ardmore squad took care of business with two more wins against the Alpha & Omega Elite 46-36 and defeated the Pack Elite by a score of 61-40.

“We played a great tournament this weekend,” Head coach Josh McGee said. “We’ve still got room to improve though which is what we’re hoping to accomplish the rest of the summer in these next few tournaments.”

The Ardmore Lady Thunder will be back in action June 8-9 in Plano, Texas.