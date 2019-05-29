Lenore Burgess, age 96, of Seminole, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Seminole.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1922, to Don D. and Rosa Dale (Berry) McCuistion.

Lenore was born in Alma, Oklahoma, and moved to Ada at an early age to continue her education. She was continuing her education until they needed secretary volunteers in Washington, D.C. during World War II. She served as a secretary for Civil Service until the need arose for nurses. Lenore then trained to be an RN and worked in the Veteran’s Hospital in D.C. for more than 25 years. She then moved back to Oklahoma to work in the Veteran’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. After retiring from there she volunteered for many things during her life.

Lenore married George Burgess on Sept. 16, 1990, and he preceded her in death.

She was a very devout Christian and was a member of St. Benedict’s Church in Shawnee. Lenore was a volunteer for the church for about eight years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Violet Randolph, Euna Mae Ligon, Bonnie Starks and Julia Fae McCuistion.

Lenore is survived by her sisters, Margarite Byerly of Tecumseh and Rosemary Thomas of Chandler; brother, Robert McCuistion; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, and will continue through service time at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, at St. Gregory’s Abbey, Shawnee, with Abbot Lawrence Stasyszen, OSB officiating. Burial will follow at St. Gregory’s Abbey Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

