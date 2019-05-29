Science Museum brings “A Universe of Stories” for summer activities

With the McLoud Public Library spending the summer focusing on space and science, it means one thing for sure. The experts from Science Museum Oklahoma will be bringing their talents to the library for a variety of program options.

The theme for this year’s Summer Learning Program in PLS libraries is “A Universe of Stories,” with programs taking on space themes, science and technology focuses and more.

Age-appropriate activities led by SMO are planned throughout June and July. The schedule this summer at the library includes:

The Great Space Adventure, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6 – Geared to children ages 3 to 12, it’s a presentation of hands-on engineering challenges and a look at how the universe works.

Science Fiction Bonanza, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20 – Ages 18 and up will explore the actual science and technology used by popular and classic science-fiction films and how it relates to the real world;

Registration is required separately for each program.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

Do It Yourself in artistic presentation

The McLoud Public Library invites would-be artists, experienced creators and anyone in between to take part in the program “Create Some DIY Art,” part of the library’s Summer Learning Program.

Arts and crafts experts from Coffee N Crafts of Shawnee will lead the activity, as participants will create their own piece of art to take home as a decoration or a gift.

Sessions of the activity are planned separately both for teens or adults. Dates, times and themes are:

For ages 18 and up – 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6: Attendees will create a custom, hand-painted wood sign with a quirky quote or saying using the theme “Home Sweet Home.”

For teens – 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12: Participants will paint their own acrylic work on canvas. The theme for the project is “Universe.”

All supplies will be provided but space is limited, so advance registration is required for the program.

