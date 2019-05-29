Thousands of people flocked to southern Oklahoma parks for Memorial Day weekend.

Turner Falls Park manager Billy Standifer said Saturday was the only day the park did not have to close due to selling out tickets, with over 14,600 people visiting over the three day weekend.

“On a regular weekend you’re probably looking at about 10,000,” Standifer said.

With cool temperatures and sunny skies, Lake Murray State Park was also at full capacity over the weekend, park manager Richard Keithley said. “RV camping, group tents, lodges, cabins— we were full,” Keithley said.

Even with large amounts of people at the parks, Keithley said there were no major injuries or incidents reported. And the weekend ran rather smoothly for Standifer as well.

“We had, of course, two or three scraped knees or fingers, but bandaids were all we needed,” Standifer said. “We really just had an outstanding weekend.”











