The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners met in a special meeting Tuesday and heard a presentation of budget requests from elected county officials as the county prepares for the upcoming budget process for 2019-20.

Based on unofficial minutes from the commissioners office, the following requests were made:

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb asked for $141,140 for the district attorney’s office, which is $70,000 more than last year. The extra money would be used to hire another investigator to cover child crimes.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office requested $1,346,451, which is about $50,000 more than last year, to cover raises, benefits and the sheriff’s monthly travel allowance.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus asked for $225,000 for the treasurer, which is $4,162 more than last year, to cover raises. She also asked for $35,000 for the treasurer school, which is $10,000 more than last year, to cover school accounts.

County Clerk Raeshel Flewallen asked for $400,275 for the county clerk, which is $7,200 more than last year, to cover raises.

Court Clerk Valerie Ueltzen asked for $479,556.88 for the court clerk, which is $5,700 more than last year, to cover raises.

Assessor Troyce King asked for $393,662 for the assessor, which is $11,162 more than last year, to cover raises, a new employee and travel allowance. He also asked for $446,250 for visual inspection, which is $11,250 more than last year, to cover pictometry payments.

Judy Chance asked for $2,038,520 for general government, which is $130,415.13 more than last year, for new roofs and a new phone system for the courthouse. She wanted to take the commissioners travel allowance out of general fund, she said.

Flewallen asked for $4,000 for the excise/equalization board, which is the same as last year.

Election Board Secretary Jeanne Stover asked for $222,349 for the election board, which is $8,499 more than last year, to cover raises, postage and part-time help.

The juvenile detention center and indigent fund asked for $45,000 and $15,000 respectively, both the same as last year.

Jennifer Baker asked for $30,000 for community service, which is the same as last year.

County audit asked for $51,000, which might increase.

Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center Director Breanna Thompson asked for $282,000 for the jail trust, which is $152,000 more than last year, to help with increase in insurance and liability.

The free fair board asked for $5,000, which is the same as last year.

Tommy Arnold asked for $68,000 for floodplain/safety, which is the same as last year.

In other business, the board approved renewal for the Water Management Plan for the courthouse.

The environmental deputy reported that one citation, five warnings and 10-15 verbal warnings were given. Three new dumpsites were investigated and 261,050 pounds of trash was collected.

County Commissioners Eddie Stackhouse, Chairman Melissa Dennis and Randy Thomas and County Clerk Raeshel Flewallen were present at the meeting.