The entire family is invited to Marietta this weekend to celebrate Love County Frontier Days. The three day event kicks off on Thursday evening with gospel music on the Frontier Stage near the Love County Courthouse and concludes Saturday night with a fireworks show on Main Street.

Nic McMillin, Frontier Days organizer, gave a few highlights of the annual festival.

“Thursday is our gospel and inspirational night, and we’ll have local musicians entertaining from the Frontier Stage,” McMillin said. “We’ll also have great regional vendors and the Reed Carnival and Midway will open up.”

Friday evening will begin with with the annual Frontier Days Parade at 6 p.m. down Main Street. McMillin said this year’s parade will include every fire department in the county, riding clubs, classic cars, tractors, little league teams — and lots of free candy!. After the parade visitors can enjoy more live entertainment from the stage, a corn hole tournament, and a hot dog eating contest.

Saturday morning begins bright and early at 7 a.m. with the Marietta Lions Club Pioneer breakfast. McMillin said the breakfast is free, however donations benefitting the Marietta Lions Club will be accepted.

For those more interested in fitness than food, the Marietta Roundup Run 5K will begin at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m. the kids’ games will begin. These include a turtle race, a stick horse race, an egg toss and much more.

“The kids’ games are the biggest attraction for me,” McMillin said. “Last year we had over 100 turtles in the turtle race.”

More entertainment continues throughout the day, and then at 8 p.m. the city hosts a dance contest right in the middle of Main Street. The final event will be the Frontier Fireworks show at 10 p.m.

“Frontier Days is like the Love County Homecoming,” McMillin said. “It’s where everybody comes back home and they catch up with old friends. It’s a great way to not spend a lot of money and have a good time.”

To see a full schedule of events and contests visit www.facebook.com/lovecountyfrontierdays/.





