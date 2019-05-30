The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect in a Wapanucka homicide investigation.

On May 24, Johnston County Deputies discovered the location of Destinee Denise Hutcherson and possible evidence connecting her to the murder of Wapanucka resident Stephen Wayne Simonds, according to a press release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Simonds was believed to be missing before police found what might be his remains in a rural Coal County location north of Wapanucka.

Following interviews and the processing and collection of evidence on behalf of the JCSO, Hutcherson is being held at the Johnston County Jail for first degree murder, conspiracy and possession of a firearm after former conviction, the press release said.

Hutcherson is now the third suspect to be arrested in connection to this murder as Nakoda Max Brumley was taken into custody May 22 for similar charges, along with Johnny Wayne Lowe Jr. for accessory to murder, possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felon in possession of firearms after former conviction.

The investigation remains open with additional arrests possible, according to the release.



