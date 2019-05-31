Many Oklahomans have been affected by our state's recent severe weather, including families served by one of more of the Department of Human Services' (DHS) programs. For some families served by DHS, this may include the loss of food that was purchased using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, commonly known as "food stamps") benefits due to a loss of power for an extended period or flooding. SNAP recipients whose households lost food as a result of the severe storms may request a replacement of benefits up to the monthly amount received for May 2019.

"We are extremely saddened about the devastation and loss so many of our neighbors have experienced," said Patrick Klein, director of Adult and Family Services. "While people are getting back on their feet, we want them to know DHS is here to help them. We encourage families who have been affected to request a replacement of their benefits immediately."

To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, complete the Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form within 10 calendar days of the loss, and return the form to your local DHS county office.

Recipients who have lost their food benefit card may request a replacement card online at www.connectebt.com, or by contacting Conduent at 1-888-328-6551. Persons needing food assistance may apply for SNAP at OKDHSLive.org via computer or mobile device. Those unable to complete the application online may also visit their local DHS county office. Persons receiving state benefits, foster care reimbursements, adoption assistance or Child Support on the “Oklahoma Mastercard” debit card who have lost their card due to the storms may request a replacement card by calling 1-888-401-9843 for non-Child Support Mastercards, or 1-888-929-2460 for Child Support Mastercards. If their home has been completely destroyed and they have no way of receiving a replacement card in the mail, recipients may request the replacement card be sent to them at an alternate mailing address.

“Our agency is dedicated to providing help and offering hope to vulnerable Oklahomans,” Klein said, “and we are here to offer support in whatever way we can.”

Anyone needing to apply for benefits may do so online at OKDHSLive.org. For help with other DHS services, individuals should contact their local DHS county office. For services other than DHS, please call 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 Oklahoma website.