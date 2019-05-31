A welfare check led to the arrest of a Kingston resident after police discovered he was intoxicated and had meth, heroin, Xanax and marijuana in his vehicle.

Kingston Police Department officer Christopher Watson arrived at an area business Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about an employee that was allegedly upset and intoxicated.

“As I came to a complete stop, one of the men that was standing beside the vehicle made his way to my patrol unit and informed me he was the boss and the male subject in the vehicle seems to be on something,” Watson said in the police report.

After making contact with the man inside the vehicle — 24-year-old Thomas Dalton Blankenship — Watson said he observed that Blankenship was having trouble holding his head up and staying awake.

According to the report, Watson then administered three sobriety tests on Blankenship and escorted him to emergency medical services, where he allegedly admitted to using black tar heroin and methamphetamine.

Officers then searched Blankenship’s vehicle and found a black leather case containing a glass vial with 10.1 grams of white crystal meth, five unused syringes, one small zip lock baggy containing 2.64 grams of heroin and a burn spoon used to heat and dissolve meth and heroin.

In addition, officers reportedly found a marijuana cigarette, a THC vape pen, a container with marijuana inside, a plastic baggy with four Xanax bars, a 1.75 liter bottle of whiskey that was half empty, a 750 mL bottle of Amaretto that was one third empty, a 375 mL bottle of Baileys that was one third empty and drug paraphernalia in Blankenship’s vehicle.

After receiving treatment, Blankenship was transported from the Alliance Health Madill Emergency Room to the Marshall County jail, where he now faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDCs including meth, heroin, Xanax and marijuana as well as charges for transporting open containers and public intoxication.