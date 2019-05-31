There is not knowledge that is not power.

When it comes to knowledge, new Dickson Comets head coach Norman Tippeconnie has more than his fair share of it when it comes to basketball.

A veteran coach with more than 15 years of experience across Oklahoma, Tippeconnie has had plenty of success throughout history.

It’s a concept he’s hoping to bring to his new squad in the Comets, as they work towards building a championship culture.

“I think the kids so far have shown a really great attitude and a willingness to work hard,” Tippeconnie said. “Sometimes change is good, and getting to start from scratch can be beneficial. I’m excited to be here in Dickson, and I’m ready to get to work. We’ve got the whole month of June to work and get to know each other, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

“I’ve only had a few workouts with the kids, so we’re still trying to get a system in place,” Tippeconnie added. “The main thing we need to work on is running an offense and making our opponents defend. We need to take good shots and take care of the ball, which I think those things will come over time the more we get to be in the gym.”

Tippeconnie comes to Comets country off the heels of 11 years at Perkins-Tryon High School.

Last season the Demons struggled to a 3-22 season in a difficult 4A schedule, which included three games against powerhouse John Marshall.

During the 2017-18 season, the Demons went 7-18, while going 9-13 in the 2016-17 season.

Perkins-Tyron went 13-13 in the ’15-16 season, which included a district championship, with the Demons going 18-9 in the ’14-15 season, where they won a district title.

The Demons went 19-5 in the ’13-14 campaign, where they won the district title, along with a regional consolation title, before falling in the area consolation finals.

Tippeconnie also has previous coaching stops at Hinton, Riverside and Indiahoma High Schools.

His experience will be needed for a Comets team that is coming off an 8-17 season last year in which they made the regional consolation finals.

However the draw back for the program has been the Comets haven’t experienced a 10-win season since the 2016-17 campaign, and has endured single digit wins totals the last three seasons.

Dickson will be replacing three seniors off last year’s team, which includes Hunter Palesano, who was an All-Conference selection for the Lake Country Conference, as well as an All-Ardmoreite boys basketball team selection.