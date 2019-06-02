By Drew Butler

Relay for Life of South Central Oklahoma will return to Central Park at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21. The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society, and to help raise as much money as possible American Nation Bank will be hosting a come and go barbecue dinner from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Misty Mendenall, assistant vice president, said the bank has been hosting the dinner for well over a decade. They are holding the event in memory of Pam Balthrop and Connie Sallee, two former employees of the bank who passed away from cancer.

“We try to raise as much money as we can for Relay for Life because we’ve all been touched by cancer greatly,” Mendenall said. “We also have several employees who work here who are cancer survivors or who have lost family members to cancer.”

The meal will consist of a barbecue sandwich, baked beans, chips, a dessert and barbecue sauce and pickles on the side. Tickets are $5, and Mendenall said while there will be meals available the day of the event, they ask as many as possible to buy tickets in advance.

“Tickets can be bought at the main bank, the Homeland location, the South Commerce location and the Lone Grove location,” Mendenall said. “On the day of the event, they will pick their dinners up next door to the main bank at our operations center. People can just drive through, and we’ll bring it right out to their car.”