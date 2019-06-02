The former location of First Christian Church was a hub of activity Friday afternoon as students and volunteers busily prepared the new location of the Ardmore Boys and Girls Club. After spending the first few months of the year with an after-school program at Jefferson Elementary, the organization now has a permanent location in Ardmore.

The Ardmore Boys and Girls Club will officially open its doors on Monday morning from its new location at 515 Maxwell Street. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. the organization will be accepting enrollment for its Summer Day Camp. The camp will include arts and crafts, social recreation, physical education, a summer “brain grain” program and other educational activities.

Larry Long, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Red River Valley, said the organization has made an arrangement with Cynthia Pickens and the Sista’s Foundation, who own the building, to use the building for as long as necessary.

“Basically it’s ours for as long as we need, which is hopefully going to be a long time,” Long said. He added they are thrilled with all the new space. The new facility will have a gym area, a full kitchen, and much more. “We’ve got all kinds of rooms we can use for classrooms, and we’ll have an art room and a computer lab.”

Long added that there were many arts and craft supplies as well as games left behind by the church in the former Sunday school

classrooms, and the organization will be utilizing them to help with their programs.

“I’ve brought in a TV for the video games and some other supplies, and we’re going to be ready to go for Monday morning,” Long said. He said their summer camp program is open to kindergarten students all the way up to high school students, and for the cost of $20 it’s a highly affordable option for families.

The program will be supervised by Amy Miller, Carter County area director, as well as a crew of trained youth development staff. The students will receive a hot breakfast and lunch as well as a nutritional snack every day. Long said the program will be able to serve about 200 children, but that they are expecting the week to begin with around 25 to 50 students and grow from there.