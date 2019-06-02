Copan Fire Chief Jerry Monday has served as chief for ten years, he said. This is the only department he has worked for.

His father, Jerry Monday, Sr., and his uncle, Melvin Monday, served as Bartlesville firefighters. His brother Josh Monday currently serves as a Bartlesville firefighter.

Monday is married to Shelley Monday, who has two daughters, who he has helped raise since they were young — Brittney, 29, and Jessica, 24. They also have a son, Jerison, who is 17.

When asked about his hobbies, Monday said, “I don’t have time for anything else with all the training you have to have to stay up with it. We strive to have the same training as full-time departments.”