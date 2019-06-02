Sunday

Jun 2, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Name of department: Owens & Co. Mutual Aid Fire Service


Fire Chief’s name: Todd Owens


Do you have any assistant chiefs? If so, what are their names: Patrick Kelley


Duties: Training, Assist Fire Chief.


Where is/are the fire stations located: 310 N Main Street. Vera, Ok 74082


When was the department founded: 1991


How many firefighters in the department: 12


How many are paid: 0 How many are volunteers: 12


List the makes/models of firefighting vehicles you have:


Engine 1: 1987 Ford: structure/vehicle wrecks (20 yrs old)


Engine 2: 1989 American: structure/vehicle wrecks (23 yrs old


Squad 1: 1991 GMC: Medical/Vehicle wrecks/Structure


Brush 1: 1984 Chevy: Grass Fire


Brush 3: 1986 Kaiser: 3 Ton: Grass Fire


Brush 4: 2007 Ford: Grass Fires/Vehicle wrecks/fire


Brush 5: 1992 BMY Stewart: Grass Fire


Brush 6: 1997 Steph: Grass Fire


Tanker 1: 1980 International 2000 Gallon water tender/tanker for grass/structure fires


Tanker 2: 2010 Freightliner: 1500 Gallon water tender/tanker for grass/structure fires


What types of firefighting equipment do you have: Vehicles, numerous tools, including 2 sets of jaws of life.


What types of vehicles or equipment does your department need: We are in desperate need of a new medical response/squad truck. Our current vehicle has engine problems.


How many calls did your department respond to in 2018: 146 calls


Medical: 90


Grass Fire: 39


Car Fire: 6


Structure Fire: 11