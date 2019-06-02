The Washington County Fire Department has a staff of 17, including Chief Kary Cox, and Assistant Chief Chuck Kerns. The role of chief is a paid position. The rest are volunteers. The department has three stations:

• 3931 SE Adams Rd. in Bartlesville

• 3931 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville

• 400 Oak Park Rd. in Bartlesville

What vehicles do you have?

2009 Ford F-250 Wildland Engine, 2005 Chevrolet one-ton Wildland Engine; 2002 Dodge Ram one-ton Wildland Engine; 2005 Kenworth T-300 1800 Gal Water Tender; 2004 Kawasaki Mule Patrol UTV; 2007 Kawasaki Mule Patrol UTV and two Inflatable Rescue Boats.

What types of firefighting equipment do you have?

A Cascade Air Trailer.

How many calls does your department answer per year?

They get 100 – 200 calls per year; the call volume varies depending on the weather because grassland fires are one of the main types of fires they fight, said Chief Cox.

What are your department’s biggest challenges?

“Funding and finding volunteers,” Cox said. “We do several fundraisers during the year, and we take donations. Recently, we’ve had some very generous folks who have helped us. We work almost daily on applying for grants.”

What does Assistant Chief Kerns do?

“He handles most of the training for the department and fills in for the chief’s position in my absence,” said Cox.

What does your department need?

“We don’t have space to add anything so we just need to update current equipment,” Cox said. “We are working on grants to replace their bunker gear (coats, boots, pants, helmets, hoods and gloves) for all 17 firefighters and some of our self-contained breathing apparatus,” he said. “We recently replaced all of our wildland protective gear.”

They are fully staffed at the moment, Cox said.

“The crew we have right now is one of the best crews we’ve had here — not to take anything from those in the past. We have a very dedicated and well-trained group of firefighters right now. Two of our firefighters are the first female firefighters we’ve had in our department,” he said.

“We’ve made some significant changes in our training. We do an in-house fire academy. That’s been useful in helping us obtain the firefighters we have.”

What can the community do to help?

Make donations, attend their multi-department Benefit Breakfast in February or March sponsored by the Masonic Lodge, participate in raffles the department has and participate in evenings at various restaurants when part of the meal proceeds go to the department.