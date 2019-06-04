Following Saturday’s tragic police officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Bartlesville City Council Monday added $155,000 in additional funding to the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget to outfit all Bartlesville police officers and their vehicles with cameras.

The funding will provide each officer with a body camera and patrol cars will have dash cameras.

City Manager Mike Bailey said the city of Bartlesville has been working to implement cameras since Police Chief Tracy Roles joined the staff in 2018. After Saturday’s shooting, city staff decided to recommend to the City Council to go ahead and fully fund the cameras.

“We are ready to move forward with that. However, the only funding that we provided up to this point in time was a grant from OMAG (Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group) for $10,000 and $25,000 for this fiscal year in our appropriations,” Bailey said.

The grant funding and the $25,000 will be added to the $155,000 for fiscal year 2019-2020 to outfit police with the technology.

“We were taking a deliberative and phased approach to implement the cameras, but in light of what happened in the last weekend, the chief and I spoke (Monday morning), and we what to move up the timeline on this,” Bailey said. “We want to make sure our officers and the public are protected, and this is a great way to get to the bottom of things rather quickly.”

Some of the cameras have already been purchased as a part of the phased implementation, Roles said. The additional funding will pay for a total of 55 cameras.

Budget documents from the city of Bartlesville show that there are $106.1 million in resources available to city government with total expenditure and reserve appropriations in the amount of $101.8 million.

Additions to next year’s budget include:

— The hiring of two police officers for traffic enforcement focus.

— An additional $10,000 for CityRide.

— A roof grant program for code compliance.

— A 2.5% merit increase and 1% cost of living adjustment for city employees.

After Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved the budget Monday, it will go into effect on July 1.