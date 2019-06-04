MARRIAGE LICENSES
Colton James Casey and Balie Lauren Roberts
Jonathan Michael Gutknecht and Stormie Valadez
Steven D. Jackson and Olubunmi Bosede Ogunleye
Allen Bonham Kiefer and Dariann Alexandra Wallis
James Guy Martin and Amanda Leigh Spain
Steven Chase Martin and Holly Kaitlyn Solley
Medhat Wadie Bastawero Meawad and Deborah Ann French
Charles Lee Millsap and Angela Grace Dillon
Michael Joshua Ofsak and Erica Colleen Turnbull
Michael Dale Ramsey and Brenda Lee Christie
DIVORCE FILINGS
Linda Brooks vs. Chad Brooks
Sonia Dayana Kell vs. Christopher Scott Kell
William Darrell Stichert vs. Tracey Renee Stickert
Marriage and divorce filings for Carter County
MARRIAGE LICENSES