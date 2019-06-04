Ardmore police responded to a medical call May 29 in which a nine-year-old child was reportedly tased.

“An Ardmore animal control officer accidentally discharged his taser and struck his nine-year-old child,” said Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle.

Ingle said the child was taken to the emergency room to be treated and is in good condition following the incident.

The Ardmore Police Department did, however, contact its human resources department and the incident is being investigated internally to ensure there was no child abuse involved, Ingle said.



