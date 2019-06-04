Jeffrey Peck w/pic

Jeffrey Peck, 48, of El Dorado, KS, died Thursday May 30, 2019.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday June 7, 2019 at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary, Wichita, KS.

Preceded in death by his father, Allen Eugene Bryan.

Survived by his wife, Amber Spain; his mother, Carolyn Peck; his sons, Derrick Peck and Skyler Winters; his daughters, Amber and Jeanetta Gibson; his brothers, Richard Lea, David Lea, Gary Bryan, Dewayne Bryan, Ben Bryan, Anthony Bryan; his sister Judy Jones; 1 grandchild; and best friend, Nicole Segura.

Jeff was an amazing person who loved the outdoors and being with his family. He touched everyone’s life in such positive ways and will always be remembered for it.

