Booths and tents popped up in Central Park Saturday as local artists showcased everything from crocheted dolls to painted canvases.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation recreation supervisor Tes Stewart said the second installment of Art in the Park was part of an effort to revive the event after its almost 14-year absence.

“It’s kind of one of those things we’re trying to get kickstarted again,” Stewart said. “We’re trying to improve and it brings everyone out to the park. We’re hoping to grow year to year.”

The event brought out a wide range of talent, Stewart said, with around nine booths showcasing photography, paintings, crocheted objects, pottery, quilts, handmade decorations and more. The Goddard Center also provided free face painting and canvases for children to paint.

“It’s really fun, you meet different people — people that we don’t usually reach out to - we reach out to a different group of people when we do this,” Stewart said.

Oklahoma photographer Bob Bowser brought both frames and coasters containing photos of wildlife from all around the state.

“All of them are associated with nature in some capacity — that’s really my forte,” Bowser said. “I love sharing with people what I see through my camera and I hope to get into this full-time.”

Like Bowser, many of the artists at Art in the Park said they were self-taught.

Kasi Riley said she began crocheting dolls, headbands, scarves and iPhone cases with help from her grandmother and the internet and Kelsie Landreth said she has been painting since she was a child, but really began honing her skill nine years ago.

On Landreth’s table laid paintings of the Mario Brothers world, mermaids and a moon with the words “sweet dreams” inscribed next to it, among other things.

“I’ve been an artistic kid all of my life,” Landreth said. “This is just some of the art that I brought here to represent what I can do.”

Stewart said she enjoys seeing the various pieces of work vendors brought to Art in the Park this year.

“I love seeing what everybody does, so it really is a fun experience,” Stewart said. “I believe everybody has a piece of art inside of them — anything that anybody does is a piece of art.”



