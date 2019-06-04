Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported an injury collision involving a rolled over tanker semi Tuesday evening.
The semi was hauling crude oil and was said to be leaking into a ditch at the 31B off ramp on Interstate 35 northbound, according to trooper reports. The ramp was shut down as of 6:03 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.
Tanker semi leaks oil after collision, I35 ramp shut down
