Ardmore police responded to an assault and possible robbery over the weekend.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said 41-year-old Ardmore resident Demond Cohee was taken into custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with the victim at the 600 block of NE I St. and leaving him with a “busted lip and a black eye” Friday evening.

“Some guys were drinking in the backyard and one of them got beat up and claimed he was missing $300 dollars, but we arrested the guy that allegedly took his money,” Ingle said.

The victim was transported to the emergency room to be treated; however, police are still investigating whether the victim was robbed or if the incident was just a matter of two intoxicated subjects fighting.

Cohee is currently being held at the Carter County Jail.



