Bob Charles Stockton, 68, passed away on May 30, 2019, in Ardmore. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Ardmore. Cremation services under the care of Hillcrest Crematory, Ardmore.

Bob was born on May 28, 1951, to Charlie Allen Stockton and Lula (Elliot) Stockton at Madera, Calif. The family moved to Cottage Grove, Ore., where he attended high school. During the Vietnam War, Bob served in the United States Army. He returned home and married Miss Jacqueline May Ackley on June 24, 1972, at Carson City, Nev. The couple moved to Springfield, Ore., where Bob worked as a logger for many years. While in Oregon, he enjoyed raising game roosters and hunting and fishing. Bob began working in the insurance and real estate industries. In 2002, he and Jacqueline moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Bob took up the game of golf and it became a passion of his ever since. The couple moved to Ardmore in 2014 to be near family. Bob worked for Joe Brown as a driver and dispatcher until he was diagnosed with cancer and retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lula Stockton, brothers, Dan Stockton and Jim Stockton, sister, Thelma Edwards, and infant grandson, Calvin Wright.

Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jacqueline Stockton, of the home, daughters, Tanya Wright and husband, Chris, of Seattle and Christie Sauer and husband, Dan, of Ardmore, and son, Bob Charles Stockton Jr. of Ardmore. Seven grandchildren: Lincoln Wright, Eric Sauer, Arielle Sauer, Jacob Sauer, Savannah Sauer, Elizabeth Sauer, and Tiffany Hellickson and her husband, Chase. Sister, Julie King and husband, Scott, of Oregon.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.