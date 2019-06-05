In January of 2018 Dale Public Schools broke ground on their new high school building and since then have made much progress on the project and expect to have it finished before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

According to Superintendent Charlie Dickinson, the new high school will have 20 new classrooms and house around 250-300 students.

Dickinson said the new classrooms include two new science labs and a 30 station computer lab.

Construction workers are scheduled to demolish the old high school building June 3, except for the library which will receive a makeover.

In addition to the new high school, DPS has also built a new gym which Dickinson said is bigger, has air conditioning and better climate control.

The gym will be able to hold around 400 people during sporting events and it will be more modern.

Dickinson said the project is funded by a $10 million bond issue that was passed in 2017 with 72 percent of people in favor of the enhancements.