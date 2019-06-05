This Saturday will be the only night of the year people will get the opportunity to camp out at Regional Park. That’s because the park will be hosting the second annual S’more and Snores event at the park.

Tes Stewart, recreation supervisor, said last year’s event had around 22 tents, and she hopes to see the event grow this year. The fun will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and end around 7:30 or 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

“They’ll come out and we’ll be cooking hotdogs and have chips and drinks,” Stewart said. She said while people are setting up their tents, there will be games set up to pass the time until dusk when the movie begins.

“We’re going to be showing Open Season,” Stewart said. “We’ll have popcorn and we’ll have a s’mores pit in the back of the area. The kids can play on the playground equipment and things like that.”

Once the movie is over, everyone can then retire to their tents for the night, she said there will be doughnuts served in the morning starting at 7 a.m. so everyone can grab one or two as they are packing up their tents to go home.

Stewart added as of right now the weather is looking clear for Saturday night, which was not the case last year after everyone had gone to sleep.

“It rained and stormed all night,” Stewart said. But the campers all seemed to sleep through the storms. “When everybody woke up the next morning, people were asking if it rained! But they all stayed the night and had a great time.”

Stewart said the cost for the event is $20 per tent — even if you bring a tent for 15 people. Reservations are not required but the parks and recreation department would appreciate those planning to attend to stop by the Regional Park Office and preregister this week so they have an idea of how much food to have on hand.