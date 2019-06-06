An individual is believed to have had her credit card information stolen from a credit card skimmer at a local gas pump.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said officers recovered the device Monday after the owner of the gas station, located between Broadway St. and Q St., discovered it on one of his pumps.

The woman reported that someone had used her card in Duncanville, Texas on June 2 and that she had only used her card at two local gas stations recently, Ingle said.

The estimated loss for the individual is $149, Ingle said. However, the skimmer has been retrieved and police are awaiting the results of a DNA analysis to narrow down suspects.