Kenneth Wayne Young, 82, passed away on June 4, 2019, in Ardmore, after a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Kenneth was born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Altus to Oscar Allen Young and Annie Mae (Schwen) Young. He attended and graduated from Dickson High School in 1954. He played baseball and boxed, winning all but two bouts. Kenneth married Betty Louise Ford on Aug. 21, 1954, they had four children: Gary Wayne, Terri Lynne, Kenna Janice, and Kenny Wayne. He joined the U.S. Army reserve in September 1955. He then discharged and joined the United States Marine Corps on Sept. 27, 1957 and retired June 30, 1977 at the rank of Captain. During the service he visited many countries including Hawaii, Wake, Okinawa, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Iceland, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Italy and Bermuda. He married Linda Vanbuskirk on Aug. 26, 1988, where they stayed married until her passing from cancer on May 22, 2017. He received 14 promotions in his military service, nine years enlisted and 11 as an officer. Kenneth lived in Ardmore most of his life. His first job was at Bill and Barbs as a fry cook while still in school. After retiring he worked as an Ardmore electrician and electrical inspector prior to going to Midland, Texas, to work for Centrilift installing down hole pumps. He then joined the Lone Grove Police Force and attended police academy in 1992 at the age of 55. He worked at the Lone Grove Police Department and Lake Murray as a park ranger until his final retirement in 1996 when they traveled as full time RVers. He received two citations from Kansas Highway Patrol for tornado assistance. His proudest moment was being inducted in the Military Wall of Honor Museum in 2017. He was of the Baptist faith and baptized at the First Baptist Church in Ardmore. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and wood working.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Linda Young, and daughter, Kenna Janice Young.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Gary Young and wife Linda, Kenny Young and wife Susan, Terri French and husband Tommy all of Ardmore, step-children: Melinda Hudson and husband Chris of Texas, Johnny Lane and wife, Tracie of Florida, Jeff Lane and wife, Vanessa of California, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, his closest friend Sassy.

Serving as pallbearers will be Buddy Jean Neasbitt, Steve Henson, Wesley Young, Biff Hunt, Hunter Young and Kael Hunt.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 7, 2019, at Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C St. NW, Ardmore, OK 73401.

