After an appearance in the state quarterfinals last season, the Plainview Indians football team will enter 2019-2020 full of confidence and poised for success.

The Plainview Indians football schedule for the upcoming season has been released, with the Indians set to open the season on the road in the Lone Star State.

For the first time since 2014, the Indians will open a season against the Sanger Indians in Texas on Aug. 30.

Plainview will then have an extended break before opening week two on the road against Tuttle in Oklahoma City on Sept. 13.

The Indians will play their home opener on Sept. 20 against Elgin, which will also be Military Appreciation Night at Plainview Stadium.

On Sept. 27, Plainview will play its second straight home game when the Purcell Dragons come to town for the district opener.

October will open with the Indians on the road against the Bethel Wildcats in Shawnee, with Marlow visiting Plainview Stadium on Oct. 11.

Oct. 18 will bring a rivalry game with the Sulphur Bulldogs at Plainview Stadium, with the following week being another rivalry game against the Lone Grove Longhorns on the road.

Plainview will close out the regular season the first two weeks of November against Pauls Valley on the road and Douglass at home before the playoffs begin on Nov. 15.

Plainview will return multiple offensive and defensive starters off a team that finished second in district play last season with an overall record of 9-3 after recording a first round playoff victory at home against the John Marshall Bears before losing against Lincoln Christian.