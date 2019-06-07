The Delaware County Commissioners opened several bids during Tuesday, May 28 county commissioners meeting.

Bids were opened for extermination services, uniform services and paper and cleaning products with acceptance of the bids at a later date. Also approved was the renewal for 2019/2020 workmen’s compensation insurance policy.

The commissioners approved a bid for the lease purchase of a 2011 3,000-gallon tanker/pumper truck for the Eucha Volunteer Fire Department. Commissioner Russell Martin said the Eucha Fire Department needed to look over the bid from Deep South Fire Equipment with financing from Welch State Bank to make sure it met all the bid requirements.

In other business, the commissioners were asked to open a section line road in District 3. After discussion with Prosecutor Nick Lelecas, the commissioners approved Commissioner Martin Kirk to draft a letter to John Harrison saying the land is not in reserve and it is an open section.

In financial business, the commissioners approved transferring $1,217.14 from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Safe Grant account to its personnel services account and a letter to Oklahoma Department of Commerce to grant an extension of the Community Development Block Grant application was also approved.

The temporary appropriations for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 was also approved.