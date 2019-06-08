Moving away to a new place can be nerve-racking, especially if you have to do it twice within a year.

Moving away to a new place can be nerve-racking, especially if you have to do it twice within a year.

For Lone Grove’s Brooklyn Mason, while her transition has been stressful over the past 12 months, it’s one that has led her to where she wants to be.

This past season, the former Lady Horns All-State selection spent her first year of college at North Central Texas College in Gainesville, Texas under the guidance of legendary coach Van Hedrick.

After proving herself at the junior college level, Mason made the tough, but ultimately justifiable choice of transferring to Oklahoma City University, where she will be a member of the Stars softball team beginning this fall.

“It was a hard decision to transfer, but I had to do what is best for me and my future,” Mason said. “OCU gave me a good offer to come after one year, and it is the four year school I’ve always wanted to go to. They have the academics I want, as well as a great softball program.”

During her senior season, Mason didn’t just rack up plenty of offense for the Lady Horns, but plenty of awards as well.

She was named as the Lake Country Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the All-Ardmoreite Fast Pitch Defensive Player of the Year, an award she won two years in a row.

Mason was also named as the District 4A-3 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, along with being an All-Region selection, and an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association.

She finished her senior year with a .521 batting average to go with a .544 on base percentage while totaling 62 hits with 21 RBI’s and 57 runs scored, along with 17 stolen bases. She was also a four-time state qualifier for the Lady Horns track team.

Lone Grove finished Mason’s senior year as the Class 4A state runner-up.

This season at NCTC, Mason finished with a .401 batting average with 17 stolen bases while scoring 53 runs with 26 RBI’s. She earned second team All-Conference honors in the process.

“My softball teammates became my sisters, and we played well on the field together. Also, the coaches were very supportive of us,” Mason said.

“Most of the free time that I had was spent doing homework or studying, but sometimes my friends and I would make a trip to Fort Worth and visit the stockyards or the malls in Denton.”

Since Gainesville is less than an hour away from home, Mason was able to visit her family often.

“I came home almost every weekend,” Mason said. “My younger sister, Taylor and I are very close. That’s why leaving home was so hard.”

In joining the Stars, Mason will be adding another strong offensive bat to a team which finished with an overall record of 61-8 this season, winning the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, and finishing as the National Runner-Up at the NAIA Softball World Series in Springfield, Missouri.

Taking new paths in life can be refreshing, but you also leave behind precious things in the process.

“I’m thankful for the season that I had at NCTC and the girls that became family,” Mason said. “I’m going to miss them, but I am excited to play with my future teammates, and see what happens next.”

Mason is majoring in biomedical science, and plans to go into pediatric nursing.