What better way to kick off the summer than with a large serving of fresh, locally grown vegetables? On Saturday morning local farmers, crafters and other artisans will be selling their wares in Central Park during the very first Market at Central.

Tes Stewart, recreation supervisor at Ardmore Parks and Recreation, said the event is being put together in conjunction with Ardmore Main Street Authority and the Downtown Farmers Market (a different venue than the Farmer’s Market grocery store located adjacent to the downtown area).

“We just want to bring the farmers in and have a big celebration for them,” Stewart said. “We want them to know how much we appreciate them and want more people to know about our Downtown Farmers Market.”

Stewart said the event was originally planned for earlier in the season but had to be delayed due to low crop yields caused by extremely wet weather.

“It’s been really tough because all the rain has affected their growing season,” Stewart said. “We’ve changed the date because it’s just been too wet and nothing is growing well.”

While a handful of farmers will be on hand, Stewart said Market at Central will be offering a wide range of other goods as well.

“We’re going to have a little bit of everything,” Stewart said. “It’s not just going to fruits and vegetables. We’ll have some home canned foods, and some arts and crafts.”

Jeff DiMiceli, General Manager of Ardmore Main Street Authority, said that because of the rain, only a handful of farmers have signed up for Saturday, but he’s looking forward to the upcoming event.

“The rains have really hurt our local farmers, and this is going to be a great opportunity for more people to have access to their produce,” DiMiceli said. “I hope this becomes a new annual tradition that will continue to grow every year.”

The Market at Central will be at Central Park Saturday, June 6 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Though closed this weekend because of the special event, the Downtown Farmers Market is open every Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. during the summer growing season.