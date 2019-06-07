GOSPEL SING

Childers event set for Saturday

Big Creek Gospel in Childers is hosting their monthly gospel singing and supper event beginning at 6 p.m. at the Big Creek Love In Action Building. There is no charge for the dinner or entertainment.

All are welcome to enjoy Christian fun, food and fellowship, with a special Father’s Day gift to all dads present.

Dinner service begins at 6 p.m. at the ranch and singing begins at 7 p.m. in the Twin Bridges Love In Action building, located one-half mile from the ranch on Centralia Road. Participants are encouraged t being a song to participate, or just come to enjoy the music.

Tape and CD players are available for backup music, or the Big Creek house band can also be used.

For directions to the location, or for more information, call 918-440-5683 or 918-440-7339.

— Big Creek Gospel

PENTECOST SUNDAY

Victory Worship has special service

Victory Worship Center, located at 1550 Keeler Ave. in Bartlesville will have a special service Sunday to celebrate Pentecost Pastor David Stroup III will be anointing people and praying for the infilling of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues.

The Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, www.victoryworshipcenterok.com.

— Victory Worship Center

FIRST CHRISTIAN

Hames retirement celebration June 16

Rev. Kim C. Hames will retire from 42 years of ministry in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) denomination. A celebration in her honor is scheduled for June 16 following the 10:30 a.m. worship service at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 520 S. Osage Ave, Bartlesville.

Over the years, Hames has served Disciples churches as youth minister, associate minister, singles minister and senior minister. She has also served as a chaplain in both medical and psychiatric hospitals and holds degrees from Phillips Theological Seminary and Yale Divinity School. For the past five years, Hames has served as pastor of First Christian Church, Bartlesville.

One proud legacy of Hames’ pastoral ministry was initiating maternity leave in the personnel policies of two churches. When asked what her greatest joy in ministry has been, she affirmed, “Watching people come alive in their faith and serving their Lord in a way that blesses and fulfills both them and the lives they touch.”

Hames’ husband, Mark, is the son of a Disciples minister and is a retired high school chemistry teacher. They have two married sons and one grandson and are looking forward to more grandparent time.

— First Christian Church, Bartlesville