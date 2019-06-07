Family fun and lifelong memories abound beginning Saturday, June 8 with the opening of Silver Dollar City’s Star-Spangled Summer festival. Open daily, the festival marks the unofficial beginning of summer at the internationally-awarded 1880s-style theme park in Branson, Missouri.

An integral part of the park’s The Year of Shows & Festivals, new productions and entertainment will join the summer lineup, capped by an all-new million-dollar production show, Reuben’s Swashbuckling Adventure. This Broadway-style musical, created exclusively for Silver Dollar City, joins America’s Got Talent-featured Kid Magic show, featuring the world’s youngest professional magician Kadan Bart Rockett and his sister, Brooklyn. Coupled with even more summer entertainment in support of The Year of Shows & Festivals and the park’s award-winning 40 family-friendly rides and attractions, families will have more than one way to enjoy the summer sun.

Following in the legendary footsteps of the park’s most successful productions and musicals, Reuben’s Swashbuckling Adventure is a magical journey of discovery, featuring a colorful cast, flying characters and state-of-the-art sets and special effects. Following a young Ozarkian boy in the 1880s, guests are transported to Reuben’s fanciful dreamscape in a variety of settings including a giant pirate ship, a lush and sprawling forest and even a wayfarer camp. With original musical numbers and memorable lyrics, this family-focused musical creates an immersive experience in the park’s one-thousand seat Opera House, pairing classic theatrical tricks with modern, advanced technologies, including a massive LED screen, nearly one-thousand square feet in area.

Silver Dollar City will also host the new Dance Explosion, where the park’s iconic clogging will join the likes of stomp, tap and other varieties of dance disciplines with live-performance troupes visiting throughout the summer. Additional summer performance includes an award-winning comedian and juggler, bluegrass band Southern Raised and all-new Saloon and Echo Hollow shows.

Plus, thrills are aplenty at the park with rides like Time Traveler, the world’s fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning coaster, and Outlaw Run, world record holder for the steepest drop on a wooden roller coaster in 2015’s Guinness World Records. There’s even more summer fun abound for little ones with the ten family adventures in both the Fireman’s Landing and Grand Exposition districts of the park

Star-Spangled Summer at Silver Dollar City begins June 8, running through the summer until July 21. Information at 800-831-4FUN(386) or www.silverdollarcity.com