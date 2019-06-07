One of the scariest diagnosis a doctor can give a patent is cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly one out of three people in the United States will have cancer in their lifetime. In Oklahoma, the Cancer Society estimates by the end the end of 2019, over 20,000 people will receive a cancer diagnosis.

Some southern Oklahoma residents are doing their part to help those affected with the disease.

After having recently lost friends to cancer, Ardmore resident Alan Jones and his daughter-in-law Tosha Jones decided to take action.

On Saturday, located behind Jones Wholesale Bait in Ardmore, Alan Jones is hosting the first ever Cancer Shootout.

“It is not just for our close friends, it is about battling cancer for everybody,” Alan Jones said. “We just happened to have close friends recently pass away, I have had family members pass away in the past and I am sure everybody has because of cancer. That is mainly what the shootout is for.”

The Cancer Shootout will be part team and part individual event, shooting at clay pigeons.

The team with the highest score will win a guided quail/pheasant hunt, which includes a guide, dogs, bird cleaning and a meal. Individual winners will win a $500 gift certificate from Jerry’s Gun Shop.

Entry fees for a four member team are $400 and individual shooting competition is $75. All proceeds will be donated to Claudia’s Angel’s - Relay for Life.

“I am not making a dime off of this, it cost me money but that is alright because of what it is going to,” Alan Jones said. “It would be great to have a lot of people out there.”