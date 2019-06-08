The Shawnee High School boys' basketball team covered itself with glory during the 1921-22 basketball season. It also added a fitting climax to the season by defeating all-comers in district tourney action at Wewoka.

The Shawnee High School boys’ basketball team covered itself with glory during the 1921-22 basketball season. It also added a fitting climax to the season by defeating all-comers in district tourney action at Wewoka.

After drawing a bye in the first round, they went on to defeat Stratford 36-14; high-powered Sapulpa 18-17; and defeated Okemah in the finals, 18-11. This raised their season mark to 15-3, with only losses coming to Oklahoma City, El Reno, and Guthrie. It also qualified them for the state tourney held in Norman.

In the first round of the state tournament, the locals defeated Clinton 34-33, and Tulsa 34-19, to reach the finals. They were favored in the championship game, but came up short against the faster Oklahoma City, 37-28. Shawnee guard John Dunlap was named to the mythical all-state team for his performances during the season.

GOODIN FATALLY WOUNDED BY GUN SHOT

Jack Goodin, of Norman, was shot and fatally wounded in Shawnee on the evening of March 14, 1922, after he and his wife left the Kickapoo Trolley Car at Wallace Street. They had started for his father’s home in the 500 block of Wallace Street.

Immediately, after the shooting, his wife, Maggie Goodin was placed under arrest and held for investigation. She told the police her version of what happened. She said the two separated about two months earlier and she went to Montana to live. Something came up over the deed to some property that they held near Norman. Goodin went to Montana and induced his spouse to return to Oklahoma to sign a deed and straighten matters out. They had been to Norman the day before and arrived in Shawnee on the Katy train. They caught the Kickapoo car and were on their way to Godwin’s parents’ home where their four children were living.

After they had walked about 30 yards from the car line, she said Goodin stepped behind her and she heard a shot fired. She saw her husband fall to the ground and she hastened to a nearby home to give the alarm.

The police were called, and they rushed to the scene. Goodin was found lying about 30 yards west of the Kickapoo car line on Wallace Street in a dying condition. He was hurried to the hospital where an examination showed that he had been shot twice, once through the head and once through in the stomach. The shot which entered his head ranged from high on the left to downward to the right and no powder marks were found. Neither were powder burns found on the stomach.

When Goodin was found, he was holding an automatic revolver in his right hand. The revolver had been fired and one empty shell was “hung” in the barrel. Four shells were in the cylinder. The shell in the barrel had recently been fired.

Physicians who examined Goodin and officers working on the case did not give much weight to the suicide theory. They stated it would have been practically impossible for Goodin to have shot himself in the head as he was shot. Relatives also stated that there was nothing in his life to cause such an act.

Goodin had a large sum of money on his person when shot. None of the money was missing and the theory of robbery did not carry much weight. Officers were investigating a report that a car was seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

MORE DEVELOPMENTS IN GOODIN CASE

A second automatic pistol was found by the police near the scene of the killing of John (Jack) Goodin on west Wallace Street the day before. The revolver was found within 30 yards of the spot where Goodin was found and was “cached” in a mud puddle. Footprints of a woman were found within three feet of the pool where the pistol was found.

Maggie Goodin was being held by the county authorities, but she was still maintaining that she was innocent of the crime. She said her husband stepped behind her and the fatal shots were fired while she was leading the way through a dark street. She continued to maintain that Goodin was afflicted with a disease. She said papers had been filed in Norman in an effort to have him placed in a state institution.

When the second revolver was found, the police brought Maggie Goodin from Tecumseh (county seat and jail at the time) and the footprints near the water pool were the exact proportions with the slippers which she wore. When she was told of this fact, she continued to maintain her innocence.

DANCING BANNED IN THE CITY

“Banned!” That was the word written over the public dances which was given in Shawnee when the city council met on the night of March 14, 1922. The ordinance unanimously passed, prohibiting the holding of such dances in the city limits. The resolution was introduced by Councilman Garland Hill of the third ward and seconded by Frank Brown of the first. Every councilman voted “Aye” for the ordinance, which would cause controversy for the future.

