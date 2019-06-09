New developments in a case formerly believed to be a drug deal have lessened charges for one individual.

Ardmore police apprehended 37-year-old Alfred Officer June 4 as he was believed to have sold 27-year-old Lauren Logan 1.8 grams of meth and two Percocet tablets. However, District 20 Attorney Craig Ladd found that there was “insufficient evidence” provided to press such charges.

Instead, Officer received a deferred sentence and fine for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the DA’s office.

Officer said the incident was a misunderstanding and that he had never met Logan prior to that evening.

“I was trying to buy a gas bicycle from a guy I know. We walked to the house and it was going to take a little bit longer so he asked his friend Lauren, who pulls up, to give me a ride home,” Officer said. “Soon as we started on our way home we get pulled over. I had nothing on me, never sold a drug in my life.”