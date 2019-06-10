SULPHUR — Normally in times of chaos, the true nature of a team is revealed.

Last season the Dickson Lady Comets faced more than their fair share of chaos, as their head coach Billy Haley was busy being the leader for the Comets and Lady Comets basketball teams.

However, this season is much different as Haley will be leading just the Lady Comets during the 2019-2020 campaign.

It’s a change that is not only welcome for the players, but the coaching staff as well.

“It’s going to be nice to be able to practice on the smaller aspects of the game,” Haley said. “We’ll be able to work on our pick and roll, and other things. We can also spend the whole practice with the girls which will be a huge benefit for us.”

Another benefit for the Lady Comets will be the fact they only graduated three players last season, meaning they have the bulk of their squad returning this year.

Among the key players returning will be the dynamic duo of Sienna and Audrey Young.

Last year as a junior, Sienna led the Lady Comets in scoring with 12.3 points per game, along with shooting 51.2 percent from the field. She also totaled four rebounds per game with 3.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

While Audrey was a freshman last season, she played like a veteran averaging 10.7 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Both players were named as Lake Country Conference All-Conference selections and were both named to the All-Ardmoreite Girls Basketball team.

“Those two (Sienna and Audrey), along with Hailey Davis, Makayla Smith, and several others have motors that just never stop,” Haley said. “Kayden Barton, Shae Rasmussen, and Ashli Gamez are all going to play a big role for us this season. We’re a little undersized, but we have a lot of heart.”

“We lost three seniors from last year,” Haley added. “Our biggest thing right now is finding girls to step up. We need to find girls who are going to take shots that didn’t take a lot of them last season. Those are going to be the players we need to step up for us this year.”

Dickson finished 12-15 last season, but did manage to win the Regional Consolation Championship after three consecutive victories over Davis, Lexington and Lone Grove, before falling in the first round of the area tournament against the Marlow Lady Outlaws.

The 12 wins were the most the Lady Comets had seen in a season since 2015-16, when Dickson won 13 games, finishing with a 13-13 record.