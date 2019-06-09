Frank Morlan Ritter, 80, passed away at his Ardmore residence, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, following an extended illness.

The son of the late Robert Cleveland Ritter and Jessie Josephine (Faison) Ritter, Frank was born on July 25, 1938 in Ivor, Va. Frank grew up in Southern Virginia and graduated from Southampton High School in 1957. The following year he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ardmore Air Force Base. He also served in Iceland and Florida.

Frank married Josephine DuBiel in 1960 and made Ardmore his permanent home. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he worked at Torrance Monument Co. for 12 years and then began a lengthy career with Uniroyal Tire Co. until his retirement. After retiring, Frank became a fully devoted grandpa attending all school and sports events of his three grandsons. They were the pride and joy of his life.

Frank was an avid fisherman. Most recently he was a proud member of the Dirty Dozen Bass Club. He also enjoyed photography, winning several awards for his pictures. Frank and Betty were married Oct. 17, 1996 in Ardmore. They spent the last 23 years enjoying traveling and spending time with family.

Frank is survived by his wife, Betty Ritter; two sons, Joe Bob Ritter and wife Ronna, Vernon Ritter and wife Hope; three grandsons, Jake Ritter and wife Beth, Clint Ritter and fiancée Ashley, Britton Ritter and one great-granddaughter Addison Ritter. He is also survived by his mother, Jodie Ritter, brothers, Jack Wayne Blankenship and wife Deloris, David Ritter and wife Sandra, Kenny Ritter and wife Beth; sisters, Ellen Lassiter and husband Joe, Jean Saunders and husband Bobby and families; four step children, Mark, Michele, David, Nathan Swanner and their families; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, R.J. Ritter.

Pallbearers will be Jake Ritter, Clint Ritter, Britton Ritter, Steve Perry, Mike Horstkoetter and David Swanner.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.