With school ending last month, summer has officially started.

Just because schools have closed their doors does not mean students will not have an opportunity to learn.

During the month of June, Madill Elementary School is giving its students of Native American heritage a chance to learn about Native culture.

Madill’s Indian Education Director Kristi Birdsong believes it is beneficial for the students to learn at a young age about their heritage.

“This year we offered the program to second through fifth graders,” Birdsong said. “We have a parent coming to do some Native American crafts with them and Native American storytelling too.”

This past week students went to a history camp held by the Chickasaw Nation in Tishomingo, as well as fishing at Muddy Boggy State Park in Atoka.

Participants of the program do not have to be members of the Chickasaw Nation to participate in the event, but have to be members of one of the federally recognized tribes.

Madill has roughly 240 students in its school system who are members of the federally recognized tribes, with most participating in the program.

“It is important for them to know about their culture and keep those traditions alive,” Birdsong said. “They are interested in their culture and why certain things are the way they are, and where they came from.”