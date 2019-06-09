The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While there might be a new coach in charge of the Plainview Lady Indians cheer team this season, the same winning tradition still exists.

Clear evidence of this was on display this past week at the UCA Camp on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where the Lady Indians racked up several awards, including a pair of All-American selections.

Isabel Gonzalez and Haydn Hobbs both earned the elite honor of being named All-American, as Hobbs followed in the footsteps of her older sister Deryn, who was also an All-American selection as a Plainview cheerleader.

“This team and this group of girls did great overall this week,” First year Plainview coach Tina Pyles said. “We were missing the normal back spot and a flyer from one of our stunt groups, but we had some other girls step in and fill their spots.”

“I’m very proud of how hard this team is working,” Pyles added. “Everyone is helping everyone be the best cheerleader they can be right now and it’s really amazing.”

Plainview won the Top Banana Spirit award on Wednesday at the camp, and eventually received a Superior trophy overall for their performance.

All of Plainview’s stunt groups each had to qualify in order to remain competitive in the camp during the duration.

One of Plainview’s stunt groups even managed to place second in a hang drill challenge, which is a test of endurance.

Plainview will be aiming for yet another trip to the state competition later this year when the school calendar begins.

Last season the Lady Indians were crowned as Academic State Champions, while Rylee Sudberry and Deryn Hobbs were both named to the All-Ardmoreite Cheer team, with Hobbs being named as the Cheerleader of the Year.