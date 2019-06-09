Ronald “Ronnie” Ray Glenn, 69, of Healdton, passed from this life June, 6, 2019. He was born June 12, 1949, in Corpus Christie, Texas, to Walter Ray “Sonny” and Mary Lou (Webb) Glenn. Ronnie married Susan Rice in Waurika on Feb. 5, 1983.

Ronnie worked as a welder and then as a safety facilitator for Radar Program at Refinery.

He played Double A ball in his younger years but instead of going back for the final tryout for the Houston Astros he decided to pursue his dream of rodeo. He loved to hunt and fish but his hobbies turned to softball when Lindsi was eight. He enjoyed coaching her team the Her-a-canes and also enjoyed following her around the country watching her play ball as she grew up. He loved his family and especially traveling with Lindsi for softball games and pitching lessons.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandra “Sue” McDaniel.

Ronnie is survived by: his wife, Susan of the home; daughter, Lindsi Ulloa and her husband, Aaron of Lawton; aunts, Ella Friend and Janie Richardson; uncle, Jerry Webb; his in-laws, Kenneth and Birdean Rice; and nieces and nephews, Polly Guthrie and husband, Shannon, Penny Mildren, Toby Allen and wife, Tanda, and Sunny Parr and husband, Sam.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Addington Baptist Church in Addington, Okla., with Kelly Roberts officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Dudley Funeral Home Chapel in Waurika. Family will receive visitors from 5-6 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dudleyfuneralhomes.com.