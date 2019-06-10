After spending five years establishing itself as a driving force behind the goal of betterment for the community it has established itself in a building of its own.

Avedis put down roots at 1500 E. Independence, wrapping up construction of its new building that spans 6,800 square feet — enough space to accommodate coordinated efforts with partners and fellow dreamers.

Michelle Briggs officially retired as Avedis CEO a year ago, but former board member Kathy Laster has taken the reins since then.

With assets in excess of $100 million, Avedis Foundation is one of Oklahoma’s larger foundations.

It was formed in June of 2012, following the sale of Unity Health Center to SSM Health Care/St. Anthony Shawnee. The sale prompted the establishment of a foundation from Unity’s former board, known as Community Health Partners.

Avedis continues to dole out millions in grants each year to aid in healthful improvements in the area.

Its mission is to mission measurably improve the health, wellness and quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County and its surrounding communities.