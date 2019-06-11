The Ardmore Police Department is seeking information on the location of a missing Ardmore resident.

The family of 35-year-old Jennifer Wallace filed a missing person report Monday, advising that Wallace hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday, June 5.

Wallace is described as being a Native American woman with dark brown hair and eyes.

The Ardmore Police Department has asked anyone with information as to her whereabouts or anyone who has seen her since she went missing to call 580-221-2576 or 580-223-1212.