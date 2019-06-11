Copan Alumni will celebrate with the graduating class of 2019 at the annual banquet on Saturday, starting with social hour at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. A registration form has been posted on Facebook at Copan Alumni Association.

The banquet will officially start at 6:30 p.m. followed by recognition of the senior alumna in attendance, as well as, the Hornet who flew the furthest. The program will continue with acknowledgement of classes spanning 70 years. Scholarships and awards to the newest class members will be presented.

June 15 will also be the date for Beta Club members to travel to the national convention in Oklahoma City. Beta sponsor Misty McNelley said 13 members will attend the three-day event.

The senior citizens will enjoy a lunch of spaghetti and meatballs, veggie, garlic bread, salad and dessert on Thursday at 11:30a.m. The annual clean up day is on the calendar for Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Members are asked to bring wiping cloths and gloves. Work inside, painting and cleanup outside are the goals.

The Hope Community Church, located at 110 E. Weldon, has started a Hope Rising Gathering. Every Thursday at 10 a.m. members gather for prayer and praise. At 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, Hope Rising provides an opportunity for the community to join in fellowship, praise and prayer. For more information contact Pastor Greg Buie at 918-766-2910.

The Children’s Ministry, Hope for Kidz, is continuing through the summer with food, fun and fellowship for youngsters. Meetings are on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

On June 23, at 11 a.m. the Hope Community Church will meet at the Washington Cove pavilion for a picnic. No church service is planned.

The SnackPak Program for preschool through fifth grade students is well underway. Distribution is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the United Methodist parking lot.

The monthly food pantry distribution by the United Methodist Church is scheduled for June 19 from 1-2 p.m. Copan residents are eligible for the program by presenting a CPWA utility receipt at time of sign up.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.