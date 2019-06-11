Reminder, Dewey Public School has dismissed school for the summer, but they would like to announce that the Dewey Schools and Sodexo Food Services are excited to be offering a summer meal program that started last month with free meals to anyone 18 years of age or younger. There is no requirement to be a Dewey student.

The school district invites all local summer child/youth and church organizations to participate. There are also low cost meals for adults. Adult breakfast will be $2.25 and lunch will be $4. for adults. All kids eat free. Lunches will be served every Monday through Thursday, until July 25th. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. - 1 PM.

Meals will be served in the Dewey Public School Cafeteria. You will find the menu and additional information at Dewey.k12.ok.us Please spread the word so all children will be feed during the summer break.

The Dewey Public Library is gearing up for their 2019 summer program, “A Universe of Stories.” This program is open to children ages 4-12. Ages 4-6 will meet 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. starting May 28 through June 25.

Ages 7-9 will meet 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25.

Ages 10-12 will meet 1 p.m-2:30 p.m. Thursdays through June 27.

You can sign your children up at the Dewey Public Library, 821 N. Shawnee, any time starting now. This is always great fun for the kids participating, and helps them throughout the summer to keep up with their reading.

The next Dewey City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 17 in the Dewey City Hall. The Dewey City Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings. If you have not met your councilman, or if you would like to know what is going on in the city of Dewey, this is a great opportunity, to do so. The Mayor and City Council are also open to hear your thoughts and opinions. There is a section set aside, during each meeting, for the public to ask questions of the council. You are allowed three minutes to speak with the council or you can be put on the agenda if you feel you need additional time, by calling Dewey City Hall. To view the agenda for this meeting you may go to the city of Dewey website or view a copy of the agenda posted at the city hall.

Every year, the Dewey Civic Association, along with the city of Dewey, puts on a July 4 celebration in the park that is paid for by donations from generous businesses and citizens like you. Donors of $25 or more get their name listed on the “Dewey Fan”, a hand-held fan on which donors’ names are printed. They call these donors, “The Dewey Fan Club.” The fans are distributed at events throughout the year, and are great advertising tools.

Donors are listed on the fan in alphabetical order by the amount of the donation, from $25 to $99. Dewey Fan Club members with donations of $100 or more get their name listed on the super fan side, in larger type and bold lettering. A complete history of the Dewey Fan Club is on permanent display at Linger Longer Antiques, across from the library on Shawnee Avenue. Stop in and see how the Fan Club has grown over the years.

To become a member of the Dewey Fan Club, mail or bring in your donation of $25 or more to city of Dewey, Dewey Fan Club, 411 E Don Tyler Ave, Dewey OK 74029 (make checks payable to Dewey Civic Association).

Ducks for the Dewey Duck Derby, which takes place July 4 before the fireworks, went on sale starting June 1. If you have any questions about the July 4 fireworks celebration, the Fan Club, or the Dewey Duck Derby, contact Cassie at Dewey City Hall 918-534-2272.