Victor Lee Stead

Victor Lee Stead, 79, of Newcastle, OK born September 2, 1939 in Dewey, Oklahoma, passed through the pearly gates of heaven on June 3, 2019. Son of George Glenn and Evelyn M. Gorman-Stead, Victor was a graduate of Dewey High School in 1957, and continuing his education at Oklahoma State University where he received his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1961. He met the love of his life in 1960 on a church hayride. On August 4, 1961, Vic married Jeana L Chesnut of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, they moved to Oklahoma City to take a job with OGE, he worked 33 years for OGE and retired in 1994.

Vic and Jeana enjoyed many years together and had several hobbies. They loved camping all over the U.S. They were avid square dancers and President of Central District 1992-93. They also enjoyed cruising Alaska, the Caribbean islands and numerous other destinations, although his biggest joy came from the family get together’s with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren surrounding him!

Victor is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Survived by his wife Jeana, and daughters, Sheri Elliott & husband Dennis of Tuttle, and Valenda Tower & husband Matthew of Yukon. He was blessed with 4 grandchildren; Lindsey Garner, Heather McCracken, Thomas Tower and Caitlyn Springer and their spouses, Joshua, Sable and Lathan, and 7 great-grandchildren; Michael, Jayden and Brody Garner, Colton McCracken, Everett Tower, and Lilyon and Caydence Springer.

Please join us for a “Celebration of Life for Victor” to be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Resthaven Chapel, 500 SW 104th, OKC, OK.