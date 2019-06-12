Pawhuska utilities director Bill Bruce said city electricity customers will experience a short power outage in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The outage could last anywhere from 30 seconds to about five minutes, he said. Customers who may face adverse health or other consequences if they are without electricity for that period of time should take precautions immediately.

Bruce said the power outage may occur anywhere from about 3 a.m. to as late as 6 a.m. tomorrow, as the city converts back to its normal electricity supply.

The reason this is happening is that the city of Pawhuska is doing a replacement of a utility pole. Bruce said the pole, located north of town, is “basically half-burned in two.”

About 9 p.m. tonight — Wednesday — the city plans to start up its backup electricity generation capacity. Then, Bruce said the city will probably convert to backup generator power about 10-11 p.m. and stay on backup power through the middle of the night as the utility pole is replaced.

Early tomorrow morning, after the pole replacement has been completed, the city will convert back to its main power supply. Bruce said that is when the brief outage will occur.

If you may be adversely affected by this outage, please make whatever arrangements you can to protect yourself.