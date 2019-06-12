John Patrick Stuart

John Patrick Stuart, 63, died on May 10, 2019, from a heart attack at his home in New Orleans, LA.

John Patrick “JP” was born October 1, 1955 in Lake Charles, LA. and lived in New Orleans, LA and Pawhuska, OK during his lifetime. JP loved the city of New Orleans, dancing, and truly lived by the phrase, “laissez le bon temps rouler.”

JP is survived by his mother, Nelwyn Stuart; three brothers, Charles Stuart Jr., Bruce Stuart, and Douglas Stuart; two sisters, Annell Stuart and Alexa Frisbie; three nephews, Brandon Stuart, Robert Stuart, and Drake Frisbie; and four nieces, Allison S. Gremillion, Emily Stuart, Allison Stuart, and Lea Stuart; and his bunny Toby.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Stuart Sr.

Given his love for this New Orleans tradition, a second line funeral will be held on Saturday June 15th starting at 6:00 p.m. at Jackson Square in front of St. Louis Cathedral, in New Orleans, LA, with bagpipes and a jazz band. All are welcome.

JP’s burial will be in Pawhuska, OK, at the Pawhuska City Cemetery on Tuesday, June 18th starting at 3 p.m. with a reception following. All are welcome