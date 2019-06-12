Welcome back. With perfect weather conditions the cowboys and cowgirls were out in big numbers at this year’s 24th annual Ranch Rodeo and Wild Horse Prairie Days Festival in Haskell, Texas this past weekend and I was there. You may say that’s all interesting but what would a ranch rodeo in Texas have to do with Bartlesville? Well friends, I’ll tell you, but first a little bit about Haskell and their big celebration.

A large trade and vendor show was held inside the Haskell Expo building next to the outdoor rodeo arena which has covered bleachers all the way around it. This arena is top of the line and as expected a huge crowd showed up. There was also lots of good chuck wagon food on hand and no cowboy festival would be complete without a parade and again, Haskell had a good one led by the famous Texas drill team known as the “Six White Horses.”

With all that said and done, I learned on Saturday night that this year’s event which is very well known in cowboy circles was another success. As for ties between people and Bartlesville and those in Haskell, I found several. The first was Frank Adcock who is the brother of Ruby Ann Surritte who lives in Bartlesville. Frank lives in the Sedan, Kansas area and for years he has been a ranch rodeo judge even organizing a rodeo in Sedan. Last year he was also a judge at the ranch rodeo finals which is held in Amarillo.

The next connection is through a pair of brothers from Bartlesville. This year the cattle for the rodeo was supplied by the Trentwell Cattle Company which is an old family operation that focuses mostly in Tilman, Kiowa and Comanche counties. Since the founder Buddy Trentwell died in 2011, the business has been run by his son Ethan Trentwell so here’s the tie to Bartlesville.

In 2008, Ethan met Jess Kane and according to the ranch’s write up that meeting turned into a partnership with Jess and his brother Richard. The partners raise grass fed cattle but also send cows to feedlots. These two Bartlesville brothers are the grandsons of the late Richard Kane and the sons of Bob Kane of the Kane, Kane, Kane & Roark law firm. Jess is also a lawyer and recently became Bartlesville’s new City Attorney. Richard runs a lot of cattle in Washington County and is also the head man at Bullseye Operating Company which is an oil and gas outfit.

In addition to these local connections, I also found the history of many of the ranches in the competition to be very interesting.

Founded in 1871 the Rocker B Ranch with 269 sections was owned by lawyer and Texas Sen. William Blakley until he donated it to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

The Tongue River Ranch spreads across many counties in Texas as well. Started in 1898 this ranch proudly continues to work cattle the old fashioned way on horseback with the cowboys sleeping under the stars and eating from a chuck wagon.

Bonds Ranch isn’t located just in Texas, Pete Bond runs cattle in multiple states. A beef stocker ranch of the year award winner, Bond’s ranch is also well known for the ranch horses they raise which have been the top horses in numerous shows around the country.

There’s a good story behind every one of these ranches that competed but with limited space I’ll have to stop here. If you get a chance to attend a ranch rodeo in your area, my suggestion is don’t miss it.

Till next time I’ll see ya down the road…